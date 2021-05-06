Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective setzt neue Meilensteine!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABD1 ISIN: GRS323003012 Ticker-Symbol: EFGD 
Tradegate
05.05.21
15:37 Uhr
0,780 Euro
+0,014
+1,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7820,81209:02
0,7810,80208:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROBANK ERGASIAS
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROBANK ERGASIAS SERVICES AND HOLDINGS SA0,780+1,77 %
TEMENOS AG118,43-0,42 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.