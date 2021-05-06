Evaluate, a leading provider of commercial intelligence and predictive analytics to the pharmaceutical industry, is delighted to announce that it has completed the acquisition of Bioscience Advisors Inc. (Biosci), a California-based data company focused on biopharma alliances. The acquisition will significantly expand the richness and quantity of biopharma deal data available to Evaluate clients, furthering Evaluate's mission to provide the most complete and dynamic valuations of pharmaceutical assets.

Founded in 2011, Biosci is best known for their leading BiosciDB database, the most comprehensive reference database on biopharma alliances. BiosciDB provides access to three decades of publicly filed biopharma deals, including 11,000 unredacted contracts. As a result, biopharma dealmakers and their advisors can easily inspect key deal provisions, find relevant deal comparables, compare financial terms and identify best practices in deal drafting.

Biopharma partnerships and alliances play a vital role in advancing scientific innovation and delivering life-altering therapeutics to patients. As new drug technologies change the treatment landscape and the structure and scope of dealmaking evolves, increased visibility into deal activity is critical for companies of all sizes to negotiate and structure mutually beneficial relationships.

Mark Edwards, Founder of Biosci said: "Evaluate provides gold-standard commercial insights to the pharmaceutical industry, and I'm delighted that our BiosciDB offering is now part of their impressive commercial intelligence portfolio. We've built a unique, high-quality database of biopharma alliances that I know will deliver increased insight to their clients."

Deborah Kobewka, Chief Executive Officer of Evaluate Ltd. said: "We've consistently heard from clients how vital accurate, comprehensive and granular deal information is to their work, and Biosci offers an unparalleled resource to meet this need. It's with great excitement that we welcome Mark and his team to Evaluate, and we look forward to expanding the resources available to our clients as they make critical decisions about partnering and portfolio investments."

Dr. Sati Sian, Chairman of Evaluate Ltd. said: "Adding Biosci to our product portfolio creates both immediate and long-term growth potential for our business. We continue to be excited about Evaluate as a platform, and alongside our investments in predictive analytics and machine learning technology, this acquisition reflects our commitment to increasing the scope and value of our data offerings. We look forward to capitalising on the many opportunities available."

About Evaluate Ltd.

Evaluate provides trusted commercial intelligence and predictive analytics for the pharmaceutical industry and their advisors.

Our Evaluate Omnium and Evaluate Pharma platforms offer unique and dynamic insights into pharma asset risk and commercial potential alongside a seamless, comprehensive view of the pharmaceutical market landscape. Evaluate Vantage our award-winning, independent editorial team provides thought-provoking news and insights into current and future industry developments.

Evaluate has been a partner to industry-leading organisations for 25 years. For more information on how we give our clients the time and understanding to drive better decisions, visit www.evaluate.com.

Follow us on Twitter: @EvaluatePharma, @EvaluateVantage

About Bioscience Advisors Inc.

Bioscience Advisors (Biosci) monitors, analyses and disseminates best practices in biopharma alliances. Biosci's founder, Mark Edwards, has been engaged in negotiating and analyzing biopharma alliances since the mid-1980s.

The BiosciDB database combines the latest deal announcements and financial updates with unredacted and other SEC-filed alliance contracts, analyzed and searchable by topic and contract provision.

Learn more at www.BiosciDB.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005111/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Evaluate

media@evaluate.com