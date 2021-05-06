GridGain Systems: GridGain Announces Keynote Speakers for First Ignite Summit

Free virtual event features speakers from Intel, Amazon, 24 Hours Fitness, Banco do Brasil, GridGain and more

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 06, 2021Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions powered by the ApacheIgnitedistributed database, today announced the keynote speakers for the first Ignite Summit , a virtual event taking place May 25, 2021. Experts from Amazon, 24 Hour Fitness, Intel, Banco do Brasil, GridGain and more will discuss the Apache Ignite technology and how organizations are using it to power modern, high-performance applications. GridGain also announced the addition of a pre-conference training day on May 24, 2021, when attendees can get hands-on, technical training from Apache Ignite experts. The conference and the pre-conference training day are free to attend, but attendees must register for a complimentary Ignite Summit pass .



Organized by GridGain, the 2021 Ignite Summit is intended for developers and architects and members of the Apache Ignite community working with Apache Ignite, distributed databases or other in-memory computing solutions to solve application speed and scale challenges. Registration for the virtual event is open to anyone, anywhere in the world.

"I have watched Apache Ignite mature from a few hundred users six years ago to a top Apache Software Foundation project and a popular distributed database with in-memory computation technology used by companies of all sizes, including industry leaders around the world," said Dmitriy Setrakyan, Senior Software Development Manager at AWS, Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Co-founder and a featured keynote speaker at the Summit. "Now it's time for Ignite developers and users to meet at the first Ignite Summit, where attendees will have a rare opportunity to learn from leading innovators and practitioners about the power of this technology to shape the future."

Sample Keynote Speakers

Dmitriy Setrakyan, Senior Software Development Manager at AWS, Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Co-founder - "The Future of Elastic Databases"

In this keynote, Dmitriy Setrakyan will focus on the state of the distributed database technologies, how they evolved over time to meet the demands of the limitless storage use cases of today, and the future of elastic databases built for the cloud.

Craig Gresbrink, Solutions Architect at 24 Hour Fitness - "Apache Ignite as SaaS/Cloud System Integration Platform"

When integrating SaaS/Cloud solutions, the lack of database query access forces developers to rely on vendor APIs that may not meet their business needs. In this talk, Craig Gresbrink will present the numerous challenges and limitations of this approach and discuss how 24 Hour Fitness benefitted from an implementation architecture that mirrored data from SaaS/Cloud solutions in Apache Ignite. He will also discuss the use of Ignite as a converged data store to solve unanticipated business needs, including the challenges faced when, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 24 Hour Fitness had to turn off monthly billing in a SaaS billing system designed for proration and retroactive billing.

Evgeny Kharchenko, Technical Lead of FasterLab at Intel and Valentin Kulichenko, Apache Ignite PMC, GridGain Director of Product Management - "Intel Optane Persistent Memory: A Revolutionary Technology for Databases"

Intel Optane Persistent Memory (PMem) offers affordable large storage capacity and support for data persistence. While configuring and using PMem is simple and straightforward, enabling database applications for it requires an understanding of workload demands and differences in operating modes. In this talk, Intel's Evgeny Kharchenko will introduce major enhancements that came in the Intel Optane Persistent Memory 200 series and will review its operating modes. GridGain's Val Kulichenko will then share his vision for how advanced hardware technologies like PMem can influence the future of in-memory computing platforms and high-performance databases.

Manoel Pereira de Lima Junior, IT Specialist and Solutions Manager, Banco do Brasil -

"Apache Ignite for Complex Event Processing and Event-Driven Microservices"

In 2017, Banco do Brasil began developing the omnichannel Horus platform and implemented a complex event processing (CEP) ecosystem based on Apache Ignite, JBoss Drools and other components. In this talk, Manoel Pereira de Lima Junior will review the history of the project, including building event-driven microservices and interface applications, to support monitoring, serving, and advertising for more than twenty-two million digital customers and visitors per month. The session will include a discussion of why Banco do Brasil adopted Apache Ignite as its base, the technologies required to support an omnichannel platform, and best practices.

Pre-Conference Training Day

Apache Ignite Essentials: Key Design Principles for Building Data-Intensive Applications - 8:00-10:00 AM PDT

This two-hour training is for Java developers and architects who build high-performance and data-intensive applications that are powered by Apache Ignite. During the course, attendees will be introduced to three of Apache Ignite's essential capabilities (data partitioning, affinity co-location, and co-located processing) and learn how to apply the newly acquired knowledge to increase the speed and scale of applications.

How to Monitor and Manage Apache Ignite With GridGain Control Center - 10:00-12:00 PM PDT

This two-hour, hands-on training is for those wondering how to monitor and manage Apache Ignite clusters in production: what the most important metrics are, how to set up alerting and troubleshoot performance when the cluster is under a production load, and how to develop queries. During the training, attendees will set up a management and monitoring solution based on GridGain Control Center, an enterprise-grade tool for Ignite deployments.

Event Summary

What: Virtual Ignite Summit

When: May 25, 2021

Where: Online

Register: Ignite Summit website

Ignite Summit is organized by GridGain Systems, an Apache Software Foundation (ASF) sponsor. The ASF is a community sponsor of the Ignite Summit.

About Apache Ignite

Apache Ignite is an open source in-memory computing platform that can be used as a distributed cache, an in-memory data grid, or as a standalone distributed in-memory database. Ignite delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Apache Ignite is used by American Airlines, Apple, Banco do Brasil, Bloomberg, Dreamworks, Dutch Railways, Homeaway, IBM, ING Bank, Microsoft, Netflix, PayPal, Teradata, and UPS, among many others. For more information, visit ignite.apache.org .

About GridGain Systems

GridGain developed and donated the original Ignite code to The Apache Software Foundation.

