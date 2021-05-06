NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Hexagon (80/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexagon AB (Hexagon) published on May 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Hexagon decided on a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by seven (7) new ordinary shares (7:1). The scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexagon (HEXB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857804