Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
WKN: 873339 ISIN: SE0000103699 Ticker-Symbol: HXGB 
Tradegate
06.05.21
09:57 Uhr
79,00 Euro
-0,90
-1,13 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,7478,9410:44
78,7878,9010:44
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2021 | 09:29
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split in Hexagon (80/21)

The following information is based on a press release from Hexagon AB (Hexagon)
published on May 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Hexagon decided on a stock split whereby every one
(1) share held will be replaced by seven (7) new ordinary shares (7:1). The
scheduled Ex-date is May 19, 2021. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Hexagon
(HEXB). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857804
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
