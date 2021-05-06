The cell features an open-circuit voltage of 1.1 V and a short-circuit current of 26 milliampere per cm-2, which the research team described as the best performance for an inverted perovskite cell based on single-crystal methylammonium lead triiodide. The device was built with a microns-thick absorber layer placed between an electron transport top layer and a hole-transport bottom layer.Researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in Saudi Arabia, have fabricated a mixed-cation perovskite solar cell based on a microns-thick absorber layer consisting of perovskite ...

