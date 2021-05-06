First North Denmark: Digizuite A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Digizuite A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 7 May 2021. Name: Digizuite ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061535937 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DIGIZ ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 29,214,944 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 25499522 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222218 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB classifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=857809