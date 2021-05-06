Aspire Global's (AG's) Q121 results highlighted strong broad-based organic revenue growth (+35.6% y-o-y) complemented by improving sequential growth from recent M&A, which led to an impressive expansion in EBITDA margin (+230bp y-o-y to 17.8%). Through Q121, AG's enhanced and more integrated offering enabled it to execute well on its strategy of expanding to more regulated markets, attracting new customers and growing sales to existing partners. We upgrade our FY21 and FY22 revenue and EBITDA forecasts by 4%, leading to an increase in our DCF-based valuation to SEK100 per share, upside of 41% from the current share price.

