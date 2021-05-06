Boehringer Ingelheim successfully transforms its material verification storage process and minimizes human error

Storage conditions play a vital role in the entire supply chain of pharmaceutical products and must comply with strict regulations. From manufacturers to patients, storage conditions are essential for the quality, safety, and efficacy of medications.

In a recent client success story, BearingPoint shows how it helped Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, streamline and automate its material verification workflow for much greater accuracy in determining the storage requirements for its pharmaceutical products. Boehringer Ingelheim now has a more efficient material verification process, with an automated execution and the lowest risk of human errors.

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint worked with Boehringer Ingelheim in gathering data from each manual step involved in the storage process by using UiPath's Task Capture. A Process Definition Document was created, with a detailed As-Is and To-Be process description. BearingPoint transferred the current manual methodology into a master file template, making it easy to adapt to potential changes, and providing data for a bot to read. The bot was then developed by replicating data from the visual chart workflow into a software-based one using the UiPath Studio platform.

Ralf Dillmann, Partner at BearingPoint: "By using cutting-edge technologies, Boehringer Ingelheim has made a major leap in ensuring that all necessary storage conditions are met. The effective decision-making process at Boehringer Ingelheim enables them to maintain their pharmaceutical products' outstanding high quality and compliance."

The developed bot instantly processes the specific conditions for each material and issues an email notification to assigned staff. Material managers can now run through a vast amount of conditions in seconds. The time-to-perform of approximately 2,000 conditions has been reduced by 90%. Any changes to conditions are easily integrated into the master template without affecting the bot's logic, offering material managers the opportunity to adapt quickly to changes. At the same time, the data remains accurate and consistent.

Thomas Schmitz, Business Process Excellence Manager, Boehringer Ingelheim: "With BearingPoint's guidance, we were able to significantly streamline our manual decision-making process within a fast track project."

The full client success story is available here: https://www.bearingpoint.com/en/our-success/client-stories/boehringer-ingelheim-increases-data-accuracy-by-leveraging-rpa/

About BearingPoint

BearingPoint is an independent management and technology consultancy with European roots and a global reach. The company operates in three business units: The first unit covers the advisory business with a clear focus on five key areas to drive growth across all regions. The second unit provides IP-driven managed services beyond SaaS and offers business critical services to its clients supporting their business success. The third unit provides the software for a successful digital transformation. It is also designed to explore innovative business models with clients and partners by driving the financing and development of start-ups and leveraging ecosystems.

BearingPoint's clients include many of the world's leading companies and organizations. The firm has a global consulting network with more than 10,000 people and supports clients in over 70 countries, engaging with them to achieve measurable and sustainable success.

