The "United Kingdom Data Center Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Data Center Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

The data centers help the region reduce the carbon intensity of its economic activities by supporting technologies such as smart metering, smart transport, teleworking, and e-commerce. It consolidates computing activities into purposely built facilities that provide an efficient way of managing the Government and corporate IT functions.

There has a significant trend in the increasing number of data centers deployment in the UK. This instance can be attributed to the growing cloud adoption across most enterprises and the growth of emerging technologies, such as AI, big data, and blockchain across various end-users. This trend is aided by the presence of technology leaders and a vast customer base in the country.

According to a survey commissioned by Equinix of more than 2,450 global senior IT professionals in October 2019, states that in the UK over a third of IT decision-makers cite interconnection being the key to the survival of the business. The companies continue to invest in the infrastructure. They have also stated that uncertainty around the final Brexit deal has not impacted their decision to invest in IT infrastructure in the region.

Also, according to the survey conducted by firm DLA Piper in December 2019, the UK is expected to acquire a lot of attention from equity investors. Also, according to The Data Economy Report by Digital Realty, by 2025, UK based data centers would be responsible for the storage of data with worth over USD 135 Billion annually. These instances showcase the positive outlook of the market in the region.

Furthermore, UK is home to over 5.5 million businesses that rely on cloud services combined with non-business IT cloud requirements could potentially lead to 7,446 kWh power usage per year, which is way beyond the total renewable generation standard.

To maintain renewable generation standards, the UK government issued a regulation that came into force on 1st April 2019 and is scheduled to be followed from April 2020. The regulation requires all companies with 250 employees to report their power usage under ESOS. This instance is expected to drive the demand for energy-efficient data centers in the region going forward.

As with the recent outbreak of the global pandemic, COVID-19 has surged the demand for digital communications. Thereby the data center services that underpin them are on the rise. For instance, it is reported that in March 2020, Europe has recorded the most considerable internet exchange traffic.

However, despite the data centers been highly automated, it still requires maintenance, servicing, management, and security. Thereby operators in the region are ensuring that the server continues to work reliably amidst the pandemic. For instance, TechUK has been running weekly calls to share best practices to help identify the challenges. The data centers with multiple sites are implementing precautions such as shift segregation to counter the demand.

Key Market Trends

Global Demand for Data is Driving the Growth of the Market

The demand for data is expected to grow deployment of technologies like 5G, Edge computing, and IIot exponentially. Furthermore, the growth in data traffic is expected to contribute to the market's growth positively. For instance, according to an Equinix report, London is expected to remain the most important European market for data. Additionally, an increasing number of European regulations regarding data compliance is serving as the catalyst, which is predicted to grow 48% per annum, contributing to 23% of interconnection bandwidth globally.

Additionally, the industry-wide adoption of advanced technologies such as Big data, IoT, and smart city initiatives/projects such as Manchester's Triangulum project, Hull's Smart City OS, among others, further drive the demand for data centers.

For instance, research published by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) in 2020, states that technologies such as IoT and Big Data are expected to add 322 billion pounds to the British economy. The study also suggests that in the UK, the scale of this effect is worth its GDP of 2.7 %.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Value Chain Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.6 Assessment of the Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 IT Infrastructure

5.1.1 Servers

5.1.2 Storage

5.1.3 Network

5.2 Electrical Infrastructure

5.2.1 UPS Systems

5.2.2 Generators

5.2.3 Transfer Switches

5.2.4 Switchgears

5.2.5 Rack PDU

5.2.6 Others Electrical Infrastructure

5.3 Tier Standards

5.3.1 Tier I &II

5.3.2 Tier III

5.3.3 Tier IV

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 Healthcare

5.4.3 Retail

5.4.4 Manufacturing

5.4.5 IT Telecom

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Equinix, Inc

6.3.2 NTT Limited

6.3.3 Interxion

6.3.4 STT GDC

6.3.5 Echelon Data Center

6.3.6 CyrusOne, Inc.

6.3.7 Broadcom Inc

6.3.8 Digital Realty Trust, Inc

6.3.9 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.3.10 Bouygues Construction SA

6.3.11 Hurley Palmer Flatt Group

6.3.12 Dell Technologies inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ydpw8z

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005518/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900