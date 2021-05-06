Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
06.05.2021 | 11:04
Business Reporter: Why the customer journey is more circuitous than you might think

The future is brightest for people who find new ways of thinking about the customer journey

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Raj De Datta, CEO at digital experience platform provider Bloomreach, explains that mapping the customer journey may not be the best way of understanding how to deliver customer satisfaction.

While many have been taught to think about the customer journey as a linear process, most customers simply don't behave in this fashion, De Datta noted. The customer journey, and customers themselves, are far more complex.

Responding to this more complex customer journey requires data that can provide a deep understanding of customers. Effective technology platforms help businesses to act on this data in real time, enabling them to communicate with customers through channels including the e-commerce site, social media, and emails.

One important technology that powers this is artificial intelligence (AI). Using machine learning to drive constant improvement, AI enables the most engaging messages for the most desired products to be placed in front of target consumers at the best time.

E-commerce is at an inflexion point. It's no longer sufficient to provide an online retail service. Today, it's essential to stand out by acknowledging the complexities of your customer's journey and delivering a personalized experience that meets their needs.

To learn more about how ecommerce is evolving, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning supplement published in the Sunday and Daily Telegraph, City AM and online, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting businesses to a global audience. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the leader in Commerce Experience. Our digital experience platform, brX, is the only solution that utilizes the full spectrum of commerce data, from product to customer, alongside content management capabilities, and AI-driven search, merchandising, and personalization in one flexible, API-first platform. We serve over 700 global brands including Albertsons, Staples, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks & Spencer, and power over $250 billion in commerce annually. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com, follow us on Twitter @Bloomreach_tm, on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/bloomreach.

Sources

https://business-reporter.co.uk/2021/04/23/why-the-customer-journey-is-more-circuitous-than-you-might-think/

