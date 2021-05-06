Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
WKN: 575626 ISIN: FR0000184798 
06.05.2021 | 12:41
ORPEA SA: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSBC (contact: Syndicate desk, telephone: +44 207 992 8066) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:ORPEA SA
Guarantor (if any):na
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 500,000,000
Description:2% due 1st April 2028
Offer price:99.195
Stabilising Managers:HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
