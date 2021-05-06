Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Simris Alg signs agreement on research collaboration

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simris Alg AB (publ) has entered a five-year agreement with Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Germany (AUAS) for the development of novel biologically active substances from microalgae for advanced skincare. The research on microalgae at AUAS is led by Prof. Dr. Claudia Grewe, who has over ten years of industry experience from leadership positions in research, development and production. The collaboration increases Simris Alg's R&D capacity and aims to accelerate product development within the company's Simris Biomimetics business area.

ABOUT SIMRIS BIOMIMETICS
Simris Biomimetics, together with Simris Novel Foods and the consumer brand SIMRIS, is one of Simris Alg's three business verticals. Simris Biomimetics is devoted to research, development and commercialisation of substances and extracts from microalgae for applications in advanced skincare and bio-based pharmaceuticals. The business targets a global and growing market for biotechnological specialty ingredients worth over USD 500 million (2019). The first products are expected to reach the market in 2022.

ABOUT ANHALT UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES (AUAS)
AUAS is a German university of applied sciences with three campuses in Köthen, Bernburg and Dessau. The university offers academic education for about 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students at seven different departments. In all departments, scientific research is conducted in cooperation with regional, national and international partners.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Fredrika Gullfot, CEO Simris
Tel: +46 761 345 474, email: gullfot@simris.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/simris-alg/r/simris-alg-signs-agreement-on-research-collaboration,c3342005

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14177/3342005/1413874.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/simris-alg/i/forskning-vid-simris-alg,c2910167

Forskning vid Simris Alg

© 2021 PR Newswire
