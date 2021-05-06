Entire dezl OTR series adds PrePass weigh station bypass notifications saving truck drivers time, fuel and money

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced the dezl OTR500 in a new 5.5" size with a crisp, HD resolution touchscreen display that is easy to see and operate on the road. This addition to the popular dezl OTR lineup, which includes the dezl OTR700/800/1000, gives truck drivers more options than ever when it comes to the size of their GPS truck navigator. The entire dezl OTR family also introduces PrePass weigh station bypass. With an active PrePass account, truck drivers receive on-screen notifications about upcoming weigh stations and bypass options, saving time and improving efficiency. PrePass joins an impressive list of features available on the dezl OTR series including innovative load-to-dock guidance, popular truck routes and custom truck routing1

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005077/en/

Introducing the dezl OTR500 with PrePass weigh station bypass notifications. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Motor carriers on tight schedules encounter weigh stations everyday. The ability to safely and legally bypass them is time, fuel, and money saved," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Truck drivers are accustomed to checking their dezl navigator throughout their route, and now they can receive crucial PrePass notifications in the same place as their navigation and route guidance."

Key features on the dezl OTR series:

Available in a 5.5-, 7-, 8-, and 10-inch display size

Built-in PrePass notifications now available on all dezl OTR models with a software update. Requires active PrePass account and use of the Garmin Drive app on a compatible smartphone; available for use in the United States

app on a compatible smartphone; available for use in the United States Custom truck routing based on size and weight of rig and load

Road warnings for bridge heights, weight limits and sharp curves

Load-to-dock guidance shows potential loading zones and storage lots near a destination

Truck Trailer Services directory, popular truck paths, truck parking and easy break planning

Smart features including Garmin voice assistant, Tripadvisor traveler ratings, live fuel prices, traffic and weather when paired with the Garmin Drive mobile app on a compatible smartphone

traveler ratings, live fuel prices, traffic and weather when paired with the Garmin Drive mobile app on a compatible smartphone Works with the Garmin eLog compliant ELD and select Garmin backup cameras (each sold separately)

"PrePass and Garmin dezl share the common mission to improve efficiency and safety for motor carriers," said Mark Doughty, President CEO of PrePass Safety Alliance. "Integrating PrePass onto the dezl platform provides customers seamless access to weigh station bypass notifications, extending the value of the device."

The new dezl OTR500 offers the same features as the other larger OTR models in a compact, 5.5" size and an entry-level MRP of $299.99. A full list of features available on the dezl OTR series is available at Garmin.com/dezl. The dezl OTR500 and dezl OTR 700/800/1000 are available now on Garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly portable navigation solutions that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits for daily drivers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday.

For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, email media.relations@garmin.com, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Not available in all areas. Entering your truck's profile characteristics does not guarantee your truck's characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and dezl, Garmin eLog and Garmin Drive are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. ©2021 TripAdvisor LLC. All rights reserved. The PrePass logo is a trademark of the PrePass Safety Alliance.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 26, 2020, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005077/en/

Contacts:

Cesar A. Palacios Mary T. Woodbury

913-397-8200

media.relations@garmin.com