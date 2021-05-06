GPS-based navigation tool with multi-band GNSS provides reliable, accurate heading information and position information

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), the world's largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the MSC 10 marine satellite compass with multi-band GNSS and a fully integrated attitude and heading reference system for a smooth and accurate GPS-derived heading and position on the water.

"Garmin was the first to deliver a marine positioning receiver and antenna utilizing multi-band GNSS support, and we're pleased to continue to bring this innovative technology to our customers with the MSC 10 satellite compass," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. "An advanced navigation tool, the GPS-based MSC 10 won't be impacted by magnetic interference, so even in challenging situations, you'll know exactly where you're headed."

Utilizing both L1 and L5 GPS frequencies, along with multi-constellation support (GPS, Galileo2, GLONASS and BeiDou2), the MSC 10 provides precise positioning3 and heading accuracy within 2 degrees. Its 10Hz position update rate delivers better, more detailed tracking information. Plus, the MSC 10 uses satellite signals which eliminate magnetic interference that can degrade heading accuracy.

The MSC 10 is easy to install and can be used as the primary position and heading sensor across multiple systems, including autopilots. Along with heading, the MSC 10 will also deliver reliable, precise pitch, roll and heave information even in rough seas straight to a compatible Garmin chartplotter via the NMEA 2000 network. In the extremely rare case that satellite signal is lost, it will seamlessly transition from GPS-based to a backup magnetometer-based heading4

NMEA 2000 certified, the MSC 10 is compatible with a wide range of Garmin chartplotters, including the award-winning GPSMAP 8400/8600 series, the new GPSMAP 7x3/9x3/12x3 series, and the keyed GPSMAP 10x2/12x2 series. The MSC 10 is expected to be available in May 2021 for a suggested retail price of $1099.99. For more information, including the full list of compatible products, please visit garmin.com/marine.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for anglers, sailors, mariners and boat enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing the most sophisticated marine electronics the industry has ever known, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For the sixth consecutive year, Garmin was recently named the Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA). Other Garmin marine brands include Navionics and Fusion. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garminnews, instagram.com/garmin or youtube.com/garmin.

1 Based on 2019 reported sales

2 Supported when available

3 <1 meter CEP, <3 meters 95%

4 Magnetometer calibration required for backup magnetic heading support

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, GPSMAP, Navionics and Fusion are registered trademarks and MSC is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

