WKN: 866197 ISIN: US2358511028 Ticker-Symbol: DAP 
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 13:04
Cepheid Announces Updated HBDC Pricing

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cepheid announced that under its High-Burden Developing Country (HBDC) Access Program1,2, the company will make GeneXpert Systems and customized packages of Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 and Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra tests available with more accessible pricing.

Four packages will be available immediately until the end of 2022:

  • 1 GX IV-4 10C + 100 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 tests for US $15,800
  • 1 GX XVI-16 10C + 400 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 tests for US $59,530
  • 1 GX IV-4 10C + 120 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 + 100 Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra tests for US $17,000
  • 1 GX XVI-16 10C + 500 Xpert Xpress SARS-CoV-2 + 500 Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra tests for US $64,350

"Testing is a first line of defense against the spread of infection. The additional focus on diagnostics globally can be a catalyst to build integrated and more resilient programs," said Philippe Jacon, Cepheid's Senior Vice President of Global Access. "These packages will help reinforce existing health systems and laboratory infrastructure, while continuing to maintain a strong focus on other major disease areas."

About Cepheid

Based in Sunnyvale, Calif., Cepheid is a leading molecular diagnostics company. Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by developing, manufacturing, and marketing accurate yet easy-to-use molecular systems and tests. By automating highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, the company's solutions deliver a better way for institutions of any size to perform sophisticated molecular diagnostic testing for organisms and genetic-based diseases. Through its strong molecular biology capabilities, the company is focusing on those applications where accurate, rapid, and actionable test results are needed most, such as managing infectious diseases and cancer. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

1.)

HBDC Access Program covers 130 Low and Middle-income countries. Conditions can be found on the FIND website (https://www.finddx.org/find-negotiated-product-pricing/).



2.)

Products not available in the United States.

For Cepheid Media Inquiries:
Darwa Peterson
media.communications@cepheid.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
