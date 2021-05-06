Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
06.05.21
08:05 Uhr
0,700 Euro
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
06-May-2021 / 11:42 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
 
 
 
DATE: May 6, 2021 
 
 
 
International rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the credit ratings and outlooks of T.Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 
May 4, 2021. The Bank's recent credit ratings are presented in the table below. 
 
 
Fitch Ratings ( 04 May 2021 )   Current Ratings 
Long Term FC IDR          B+ / Stable Outlook 
Short Term FC IDR         B 
Long Term TL IDR          BB-/ Stable Outlook 
Short Term TL IDR         B 
Viability Rating          b+ 
Support              4 
National Long-term Rating     AA(tur) 
National Long-term Rating Outlook Stable 
Long Term Senior unsecured notes  B+ 
Short Term Senior unsecured notes B 
Subordinated notes         B

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 103523 
EQS News ID:  1193463 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
