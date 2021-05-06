DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 06-May-2021 / 11:42 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings DATE: May 6, 2021 International rating agency Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the credit ratings and outlooks of T.Garanti Bankasi A.S. on May 4, 2021. The Bank's recent credit ratings are presented in the table below. Fitch Ratings ( 04 May 2021 ) Current Ratings Long Term FC IDR B+ / Stable Outlook Short Term FC IDR B Long Term TL IDR BB-/ Stable Outlook Short Term TL IDR B Viability Rating b+ Support 4 National Long-term Rating AA(tur) National Long-term Rating Outlook Stable Long Term Senior unsecured notes B+ Short Term Senior unsecured notes B Subordinated notes B

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Garanti BBVA

