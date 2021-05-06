Fineco adds AXA IM funds to investing platform

LONDON, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fineco today announced funds from AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) are now available on its investing platform.

The addition of funds from the asset manager will further strengthen Fineco's ESG offering, and enable its growing customer base in the United Kingdom greater access to a range of sustainable investing products.

AXA IM, part of AXA Group, is a responsible asset manager, actively investing for the long-term to help its clients, its people and the world to prosper, with strategies ranging across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives. ESG is integrated into more than 90% of its core assets (equity, fixed income and multi-asset).

The latest announcement follows a string of sustainably-focussed fund additions to Fineco's online platform, with the introduction of funds from NinetyOne and Candriam announced already this year.

Paolo Di Grazia, deputy general manager, Fineco: "Responsible investing is becoming increasingly important to our customers, and this is why it is so important that we continue to partner with asset managers that are committed to driving environmental and social change through their investments. We know that the introduction of AXA IM will be highly welcomed by our customers, especially with the added benefit of Fineco's competitive and transparent prices."

John Stainsby, Head of Core Client Group UK, AXA Investment Managers, said: "We are delighted to offer funds from our UK range to Fineco's customer base, so they can tap into 20 years of our responsible investing experience. Half of all new funds launched in the UK now have some form of ESG built into the investment process. ESG is no longer an industry trend, it is the new normal, and a basic requirement for a growing number of investors."

About Fineco

Launched in 2017 in UK, Fineco, the multi-currency bank and one of the most important FinTech banks in Europe, has built an integrated business model proposing customers its One-Stop-Solution: it offers from a single account banking, trading and investment services through innovative transactional platforms developed with proprietary technologies. Fineco represents a new way of banking, a smart way to invest money.

Fineco's mission is to simplify customers' lives when dealing with financial services, and has developed a very powerful yet user-friendly platform. Learn more about us on finecobank.co.uk.

About the AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a responsible asset manager, actively investing for the long-term to help its clients, its people and the world to prosper. Our high conviction approach enables us to uncover what we believe to be the best global investment opportunities across alternative and traditional asset classes, managing approximately €858 billion in assets as at the end of December 2020.

AXA IM is a leading investor in green, social and sustainable markets, managing €555 billion of ESG-integrated, sustainable and impact assets. We are committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across all our assets, and integrating ESG principles into our business, from stock selection to our corporate actions and culture. Our goal is to provide clients with a true value responsible investment solution, while driving meaningful change for society and the environment.

AXA IM employs over 2,440 employees around the world, operates out of 27 offices across 20 countries and is part of the AXA Group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management.

