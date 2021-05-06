DEKRA acquires CMC testing and certification laboratory in Thiene, Italy

DEKRA continues to expand its EMC & Radio Testing and Certification Services

· World-leading laboratory network for regulatory testing

· State-of-the-art laboratory in Italy adds to range of services

· Focus on wireless technology, medical and automotive industries

STUTTGART, Germany, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEKRA, the global expert organization, has acquired Centro Misure Compatibilitá (CMC) in Thiene, Italy. This acquisition sees DEKRA further expand its global network of laboratories for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency (RF) testing. As a result, DEKRA is further consolidating its position as a global provider of future-ready testing and certification services as well as laying the foundation for further growth in the region.

CMC is a testing and certification company founded in 1995 that specializes in regulatory testing: electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency (RF) testing, electrical safety, reliability testing (environmental and mechanical), as well as construction products. CMC's main customers come from the mechanical engineering, medical, and automotive industries, which have a strong presence in northern Italy. With its state-of-the-art equipment, (including a "10-meter" anechoic chamber) and highly valuable and experienced workforce, CMC offers unique testing facilities and a very wide range of accreditations as one of Italy's leading and best-regarded testing and certification companies.

"As a new member of the DEKRA family in Italy, CMC is an ideal addition to our range of services for a number of future-facing industries," says Toni Purcaro, Executive Vice President of DEKRA Region Central East Europe & Middle East. "CMC's testing capabilities, strong customer base, and excellent reputation are game-changing factors as we seek to continue our success in the region and accelerate our growth."

"CMC significantly strengthens DEKRA's global laboratory network for regulatory testing services for all key markets and rounds off DEKRA's range of services Italy, one of the largest industrial markets in Europe," says Fernando E. Hardasmal, Executive Vice President of DEKRA Service Division Product Testing. "We see lot of important areas of synergy in light of CMC's state-of-the-art facilities, its experienced team, and its customer base in the automotive, medical, rail, maritime, consumer, and professional and household electronics markets - sectors in which DEKRA has a wide range of additional services to offer, such as cybersecurity, wireless, and global market access."

DEKRA is constantly building on its expertise in the growing regulatory testing market. This type of testing is needed for electrical and electronic devices, including the rapidly-growing Internet of Things device market. DEKRA has been continuously expanding its facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the United States in recent years. In 2020, DEKRA also acquired Movon Corporation's testing laboratories in South Korea.

Regulatory testing - in particular, EMC and RF testing - is considered a vital requirement in contemporary electronic systems. Indeed, electronics components play an essential role in value creation for modern cars - vehicles that are becoming increasingly connected, automated, and electric-powered. A crucial factor in ensuring safety is delivering a flawless exchange of data between compatible systems, both on the road and on the Internet of Things.

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for almost 100 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2020, DEKRA generated turnover totaling almost EUR 3.2 billion. The company currently employs around 44,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world. With a platinum rating from EcoVadis, DEKRA is now in the top one percent of sustainable businesses ranked.

