Liverpool, New York,--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPRV) is proud to announce that the Company has acquired its first medical office building in Jupiter, Florida. John D. Murphy, the Company's CEO commented, "with the Company's acquisition of a free-standing medical office building, the Company is well positioned to becoming a leader in the fast-growing medical office building sector."

The medical office building ("MOB") is a two story 31,000 square foot facility built in 2016. The MOB is fully leased to a well-established multi-specialty medical practice. There are twelve years remaining on a triple net lease that contains a 2% per annum escalation clause.

The building is located off one of the main roadways in Jupiter, Florida. Jupiter, and Jupiter Island, are located approximately 20 miles north of Palm Beach and represent two of the wealthiest communities in Florida. Residents have significant disposable income making medical office buildings even more attractive.

Mr. Murphy went on to say that, "This MOB represents the culmination of our extensive research and due diligence of MOBs throughout the country. We are putting together a team to manage all aspects of the MOB. We anticipate significant cash flow from this acquisition, thus laying the foundation for future acquisitions."

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

