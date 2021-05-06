Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. Announces Lake Texana RV Park Is Under a Purchase Contract for $1.1 Million

HOLIDAY ISLAND, AR / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:HIHI) operating in the recreational and remote living real estate market in the geographic markets of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Louisiana, .announced today that the Company has signed a purchase contract to acquire a partially developed lakeside RV park in Jackson County, Texas, in proximity to Lake Texana and the new Interstate-69 highway (connecting Houston to Corpus Christi and to the Rio Grande Valley).

The park is also within the highly-touted Texas "Coastal Industrial" area as nearby are a major Alcoa processing plant, a major Formosa Plastics plant, and several other major manufacturing/processing plants, most who need access to Texas' coastal shipping outlets.

The acquisition price is $500,000 with development cost of $600,000 for a total cost of $1,100,000.

Thompson added: "This is a significant opportunity as the 25-acre property is now partially developed with a few RV sites, allowing us to add new RV spaces and rental units to our design and specifications. We have immediate access into Lake Texana, and we have a two-acre pond which we will incorporate into our design as an amenity. At this time, this will be our first recreational/remote living project, and we will operate it as "HIHI Lake Texana Retreat".

"We are working on two other acquisitions prospects (one in Houston and one north of Houston), and they are being presented to our investor groups for acquisition and growth financing. We expect our initial due diligence to be completed within 30 days."

