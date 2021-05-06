Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1H5UL ISIN: LU0569974404 Ticker-Symbol: 7AA 
Tradegate
06.05.21
14:53 Uhr
45,670 Euro
+1,440
+3,26 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL-20
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,48045,55015:12
45,50045,53015:12
Dow Jones News
06.05.2021 | 13:46
170 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam announces the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH to acquire ELG, a global leader in stainless and alloys recycling

DJ Aperam announces the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH to acquire ELG, a global leader in stainless and alloys recycling 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Aperam announces the signing of a Share Purchase Agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH to acquire ELG, a global 
leader in stainless and alloys recycling 
06-May-2021 / 13:15 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Placing the circular economy at the core of Aperam's growth strategy 
 
Luxembourg May 6, 2021 (13:15 CET) - Aperam, announces today a strategic transaction to further strengthen its cost 
and ESG leadership position with the signature of a Share Purchase Agreement with Franz Haniel & Cie. Gmbh to acquire 
ELG for an Enterprise Value of EUR 357 million (Equity value EUR 30 million) . 
 
ELG is a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance 
alloys, delivering 1.3 m tonnes of materials annually, employing 1,300 FTEs in 52 locations in 18 countries. ELG 
generated an adj. EBITDA of EUR55 million through the cycle. The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory 
approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed during the second half of 2021. 
 
The acquisition of ELG will put Aperam at the core of the circular economy and enable capturing value in the global 
recycling industry. Investing in sustainable recycling will further improve Aperam's leading environmental footprint 
and support the company's CO2 reduction targets. The transaction will enable Aperam to improve its input mix and to 
expand into the supply of raw materials. Total minimum synergies of EUR 24 million are expected within three years. 
Combined with phase 4 of the Leadership Journey, Aperam will achieve its next level of competitive excellence. The 
transaction is expected to be value creative from year 1 and executed in line with Aperam's financial policy. 
 
Mr. Timoteo Di Maulo, Chief Executive Officer of Aperam, commented: "The acquisition of ELG's recycling business will 
further transform and strengthen Aperam. The combination will benefit our stakeholders by creating value in the 
recycling industry. It will also accelerate Aperam's expansion into geographies and industries that are complementary 
to its current portfolio. Aperam intends to operate ELG as a fully separate and independent company. ELG will continue 
to serve all of its customers in their best interest." 
 
Aperam will hold an investor conference call & webcast with its senior management, tomorrow 7 May 2021 at 13:00 pm CET, 
with the following dial-in details: 
 
Webcast link: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/aperam/20210507_1/ 
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200  FR: +33 (0) 1 7037 7166  US: +1 202 204 1514 
Password: Aperam 
 
 
About Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH 
 
Franz Haniel & Cie. GmbH is a 100 percent family-owned company which has been headquartered in Duisburg since it was 
founded in 1756. It manages a portfolio of independent businesses with the goal to make all investments "enkelfähig" 
and create value for generations. To that end, it pursues a structured investment strategy along the three pillars 
"People. Planet. Progress"; combining a strict focus on sustainability with a clear focus on performance. The portfolio 
companies are managed on the basis of a joint management model - the Haniel Operating Way (HOW) - and are expected to 
share a performance-oriented culture. Currently, the Haniel portfolio comprises eight business units: BauWatch, 
BekaertDeslee, CWS, ELG, EMMA, Optimar, ROVEMA and TAKKT. In addition, there is also a financial investment in 
CECONOMY. 
You can find more information about Haniel at www.haniel.de/en. 
 
About ELG 
 
ELG, a specialist in trading, processing, and recycling raw materials for the stainless-steel industry as well as 
high-performance materials such as superalloys and titanium, has been part of the Haniel portfolio since 1983. In the 
past 40 years, the division has developed into a leading company in its sector. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The 
business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and 
Alloys & Specialties. 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, 
Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique 
capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified 
forestry). 
 
In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624 million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has acted as financial adviser to Aperam in connection with the transaction. 
 
 
 
 
Contact 
 
Corporate Communications / Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103; laurent.beauloye@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: +352 27 36 67 304; thorsten.zimmermann@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1193442 06-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193442&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)

APERAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.