Norsk Hydro: Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Norsk Hydro ASA was held on 6 May 2021. The meeting was conducted as a virtual meeting due to Covid-19. All proposals on the agenda were adopted, c.f. the notice of the Annual General Meeting that was published 13 April 2021, including the proposal to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.25 per share.

The dividend will be paid on May 19, 2021 to ordinary shareholders as of May 6, and who are listed in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository as of May 10. The share will be traded ex-dividend from May 7.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is attached and available on www.hydro.com/generalmeeting.

