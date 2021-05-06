Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRET ISIN: US29273B1044 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.05.2021 | 14:08
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 17, 2021

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (ENDRA) (NASDAQ:NDRA), a pioneer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, today announced that the company will report financial results for the first quarter of 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021 after the close of trading on the U.S. financial markets. Management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results, provide an update on recent corporate developments and answer questions. Participation instructions are as follows:

Dial-in Numbers
U.S./Canada: 888-506-0062
International: 973-528-0011

Replay Dial-in Numbers
U.S./Canada: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 40908
The telephone replay will be available through 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 24, 2021.

Webcast
A live audio webcast will be available through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of the company's website at www.endrainc.com.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 60 days.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology that mirrors some applications similar to CT or MRI, but at 50x lower cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with one million ultrasound systems in global use today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver, as a means to assess and monitor NAFLD and NASH, chronic liver conditions that affect over 1 billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures.www.endrainc.com.

Company Contact:
David Wells
Chief Financial Officer
(734) 997-0464
investors@endrainc.com
www.endrainc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Yvonne Briggs
LHA Investor Relations
(310) 691-7100
ybriggs@lhai.com

SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644931/ENDRA-Life-Sciences-to-Report-First-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results-on-May-17-2021

ENDRA LIFE SCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.