Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QFL ISIN: GB00BV9GHQ09 Ticker-Symbol: 0D6 
Frankfurt
06.05.21
08:01 Uhr
0,410 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BILBY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILBY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 14:22
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

PR Newswire

London, May 6

6 May 2021

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC ("Bilby")

The Company announces that it has acquired an additional 270,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Bilby at an average price of 37 pence per share.

Following an increase in the issued share capital of Bilby and these transactions, the Company now holds 7,455,000 ordinary shares in Bilby which represents 12.18% of Bilby's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
(James Caithie / Liam Murray)

BILBY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.