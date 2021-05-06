Cannonau Corporation Signs Distribution Agreement with Virtual Medical International, Inc.

SKANEATELES, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Cannonau Corp (OTC:CNNC) announces today they have extended their distribution channel through a new agreement with Virtual Medical International, Inc. Virtual Medical International Inc. (OTC:QEBR) has recently shifted focus to a diversified, multi-channel business model deriving revenue from product sales through the acquisition of company-owned retail stores, franchise stores, domestic and international franchise activities, third-party contract manufacturing, e-commerce, and corporate alignments. The QEBR business model is designed to help consumers improve the health and quality of their lives by making available an array of high-quality, CBD-centric products consistent with a healthy lifestyle, including synergistic product acquisitions.

Effective April 30, 2021, the agreement entitles Virtual Medical International, Inc. the rights to distribute or resell Cannonau's Full-Spectrum CBD products to the public online and in retail outlets on a worldwide basis. Through Virtual Medical International's network, Cannonau will be able to strengthen its presence in the CBD market.

"We are confident our partnership with Virtual Medical International will provide us with the network market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. Cannonau Corp. has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that Virtual Medical International's multi-channel model and their dedication to quality and safety in their products will help us leverage our position in the CBD market," said Carmen Carbona, CEO.

About Cannonau Corp.

Cannonau Corp. markets, packages, and distributes an assortment of Full-Spectrum Hemp-CBD-based products for the health-conscious consumer on our website https://shop.cannonau.biz. It is the mission of Cannonau Corp. to produce high-quality, pure, and 100% natural cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company takes pride in offering to the public pure full-spectrum products that they stand behind with complete transparency. As CBD continues to be recognized for its many therapeutic qualities, Cannonau Corp. strives to educate the world on its natural and effective benefits and help them live a happier and healthier life.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cannonau Corporation's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Cannonau Corp undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact: info@cannonau.biz

SOURCE: Cannonau Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/644870/Cannonau-Corporation-Signs-Distribution-Agreement-with-Virtual-Medical-International-Inc