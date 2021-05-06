Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Launches Digital Gift Cards in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, today announces the launch of its digital gift card offering in the United States. The digital gift cards are available on both www.perkhero.com and on its mobile app.

"Following our recent expansion into the US market, we are excited to add digital gift cards as a new offering in the United States," said Jonathan Hoyles, CEO of Perk Labs. "One of our top priorities is to enhance our marketplace with desirable digital consumer goods, and by offering digital gift cards we provide our customers with a convenient and flexible way to spend, gift and earn cash back rewards."

Gift card categories that will initially be available through Perk Hero in the US include Barnes & Noble, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dominos, Michaels, and Wine.com. Perk will be adding additional high-demand digital gift cards in the coming weeks and months.

Perk has developed an innovative platform for the sale of digital gift cards, allowing users to buy for themselves, send to friends as gifts, save the digital gift card in the Perk digital wallet as stored value, earn cash back rewards on the purchase of digital gift cards, and earn rewards for referring digital gift cards to friends and family.

InComm Payments' 2020 Gift Card Research found that online channels as destinations to purchase gift cards increased by as high as 22% for network-branded cards, a trend that coincided with consumers focusing on e-commerce. Likewise, 44% of gift card shoppers said they are more interested in giving and receiving digital gift cards now than in the past.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform on a mission to make shopping experiences more engaging, convenient, and rewarding. Perk has partnered with vetted specialized brands across North America to bring its customers products that are eco-friendly, natural, organic, and ethically sourced. Consumers can also buy digital gift cards from top merchants that include gaming and electronics, apparel, dining, and more. The Perk Hero platform, currently available in Canada and the US, was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology fit for businesses of all sizes. The platform also features Shopify integration, contactless payments using Apple Pay, Google Pay and Alipay, as well as its own digital currency called Perk Coin, a gamified loyalty program, e-commerce dropshipping capabilities, pre-order and pick up, and in-store payments with a QR code.

For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io. Visit Perk Hero at www.perkhero.com

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles, CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Iryna Zheliasko, Manager,

Corporate Communications

CHF Capital Markets

416-868-1079 x 229

iryna@chfir.com

