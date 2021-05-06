Clear Leisure Plc - Result of GM and Change of Company Name

6 May 2021

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Result of General Meeting

and

Change of Company Name

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's General Meeting (GM) held today, were duly passed.

Change in the name of the Company

Further to the passing of Resolution IV, the Company has now registered its change of name from Clear Leisure Plc to Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc.

The change of name application has been processed at Companies House and all relevant corporate regulatory procedures have been completed.

The Company will commence trading on 7 May 2021 under the new name of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc and a new Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic ("TIDM" or "Ticker") of QBT.

The new Quantum Blockchain Technologies website is: www.quantumblockchaintechnologies.co.uk.

The old Clear Leisure website domain will remain live, redirecting automatically to the new Company's website. All other information in respect of the Company remains unchanged including the contact address and telephone number which are detailed on the website.

Existing Clear Leisure share and warrant certificates will remain valid and replacements will not be issued.

The proxy votes received from shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For % Against % Withheld% 93.2 6.7 0.1 92.9 6.8 0.2 94.1 5.8 0.1 94.2 5.8 0.1 92.7 7.1 0.2

Percentage figures are rounded to nearest 0.1, so may not total 100 per cent.

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure Plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Jeff Keating

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.co.uk