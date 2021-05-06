When fully operational, the new facility projects 500% more annual revenue

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Today, American Green, Inc. (OTC Pink: ERBB) signed a lease with an option to buy a 35,100 square foot building located in Phoenix, Arizona, and is expected to generate $10 million in annual revenue when fully operational. The additional revenue is approximately 500% more annual revenue than American Green's current $2 million annual revenue. The new facility will house a state-of-the-art kitchen for the manufacturing of premium edible and concentrate cannabis products. Interior design will incorporate a two-tiered layout to maximize revenue as well as square footage.

American Green's lease starts with an initial 5 years and includes an option for renewal for three more 5-year terms along with an option to purchase the building within 2 years of the lease start date. This is the second cannabis operation for ERBB in its home state of Arizona. The new location is just a few miles from its current "Sweet Virginia" Grow Facility. The new building is zoned commercial A-1 which is the appropriate zone to operate as a Cannabis Grow, subject to approval from the City of Phoenix. American Green intends on employing approximately 35 people for the new development.

David G. Gwyther, American Green's president said, "Using every square foot of space strategically and efficiently will be a priority for us as we build out the building. We are using conservative estimates of $10 million a year in annual revenue projections for this new project."

The American Green laboratory will be producing top-tier concentrate offerings within its first year of operation. Medical and recreational users can look forward to what has already been established as the 2nd most desired cannabis product, "Live Resin", "Diamonds and Sauce", "Budder", and "Apple sauce" consistencies. All produced using American Green's in-house grown selection of cannabis genetics.

As a follow up to an earlier press release, Chef Dee Russell A.K.A "Edible Dee" and "The Happy Chef" will be instrumental in the design of the kitchen, equipment purchases and American Green's premium edible and concentrate recipes. American Green will use Gierczyk Inc. for the design-build construction of the new facility.

"As soon as Arizona voters approved recreational cannabis use a few months ago, American Green recognized an amazing opportunity for expansion and retained Gierczyk Inc. and they immediately went to work analyzing buildings and locations throughout the state. We are now in a great position to capitalize on the rapidly growing Arizona recreational and medical cannabis markets. We also plan to make available American Green-brand cannabis and cannabis products across the United States when the US Congress passes legislation allowing us to do so," said David G. Gwyther, president.

