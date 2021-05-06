With headline figures already disclosed, the key feature of WANdisco's FY20 results is the outlook. The commentary is largely unchanged from March (see Capital raising and Snowflake partnership). Following the integration of LiveData with leading cloud vendors and the recent signing of major partnership deals, all the pieces are now in place for a big acceleration in growth in FY21. The company reiterated FY21 sales guidance of 'at least $35m' and its focus is now on execution. We make no changes to our FY21 estimates (sales of $37m) and introduce an FY22 sales forecast of $60m premised on reaching a run-rate of c $15m in Q421.

