Oasis Systems LLC: CEOCFO Magazine Interview with Oasis Systems CEO, Thomas J. Colatosti

BURLINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / On Monday, May 3, 2021, CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication which highlights important technologies and companies, featured an interview with Oasis Systems Chairman & CEO, Thomas J. Colatosti (Tom). The article, which is titled "Building a Business and a Culture Based on Serving Those Who Serve Us," focuses on the history of Oasis Systems and the culture of the company. As stated in the interview with CEO Tom Colatosti, "I learned early in my career that the goal of a company is not to be profitable. It is not to grow. The goal of a company is to do a good job. If you do a good job, you will grow and you will be profitable. Growth and profit are results, not goals."

The full interview can be accessed here.

About Oasis Systems

Oasis Systems is a leading quality provider of Cybersecurity-Cyber Resiliency, Cloud and Information Technology, Agile Software Development, Systems Engineering, Communications and Network Technologies and Enterprise Information Services, to the Department of Defense and other Federal Agencies.

Contact Information:

Oasis Systems
(781) 676-7333
Oasis@OasisSystems.com

SOURCE: Oasis Systems LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/645044/CEOCFO-Magazine-Interview-with-Oasis-Systems-CEO-Thomas-J-Colatosti

