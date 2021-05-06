PMCF Advises Marcus Thomas in a Recapitalization Transaction With Svoboda Capital Partners

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / P&M Corporate Finance, LLC ("PMCF") is pleased to announce that it served as the exclusive financial advisor to Marcus Thomas, LLC ( "Marcus Thomas", "MT", or "The Company") in a recapitalization transaction with Svoboda Capital Partners, LLC ("SC").

Based in Cleveland, OH, Marcus Thomas is a full-service marketing and advertising agency. MT's services include creative and content development, web and application development, media, public relations and social media marketing, brand strategy, and CRM and marketing automation consulting. The Company serves a tenured base of middle market and enterprise clients across a broad range of industries, including health and wellness, home and garden, and financial and professional services, among others.

MT is led by Jim Nash (CEO) and Mark Bachmann (Chief Client Officer), who have been with the Company for more than 30 years. The Company's management team includes 13 other business leadership team members with an average tenure of over 20 years at MT.

Svoboda Capital Partners LLC is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in leading middle market growth companies with a focus on value-added distribution, business services, and consumer products sectors. Svoboda seeks to partner with and empower outstanding management teams with a track record of success and a desire to execute well-defined growth initiatives. Founded in 1998, Svoboda has more than 70 years of collective private equity experience.

Svoboda partnered in the transaction with Marcus Thomas's partners and senior management team, led by CEO Jim Nash. The transaction proceeds will be utilized to accelerate the growth of the Company. "We're thrilled to partner with Svoboda. We see it as an opportunity to continue to grow and invest in our business and support smart innovation," said MT's Chief Executive Officer Jim Nash. "We're in an industry that requires continued innovation to stay relevant. And while we have a successful track record of evolving through innovation, our partnership gives us the leverage to push even further and harder while still being able to invest in our people and our culture."

PMCF served as exclusive investment banker to the shareholders of Marcus Thomas, managing the entire transaction process. Jim Nash, CEO at Marcus Thomas, added, "PMCF guided our team through every step of the transaction process, despite the unique set of challenges brought on by the pandemic. Through their leadership, thoughtful approach, and strategic guidance, we were able to navigate these uncertain times and achieve a highly successful outcome."

The transaction closed in March 2021. Benesch served as the legal advisor, and Cohen & Co. served as the accounting and tax advisor to the Company.

