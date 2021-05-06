Taiga Gold Corp: Taiga Reports Leland Drill Results, Fisher Project Update

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Taiga Gold Corp (CSE:TGC) ("Taiga" or the "Company") and option partner SKRR Exploration ("SKRR") have received complete results from the 9 hole, 1341m (4,400') 2021 winter drill program completed on EPL's 100%-owned Leland property located within the Trans Hudson Corridor ("THC") and situated 23 kilometers southwest of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. SKRR holds the exclusive option to earn up to a 75% interest in the 9,392ha property by completing $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures, making cash payments of $500,000 and issuing 1,500,000 common shares to Taiga over a 3-year period.

The inaugural drill program on the Leland property was carried out in January-February, 2021 and tested approximately 1 km of strike length of a gold-mineralized shear system defined by surface rock grab and trenching, soil geochemistry and detailed airborne (drone) magnetic survey data. All nine holes intersected either quartz veining or sulphide bearing shears and analytical results ranged from trace values to a high of 635ppb Au over 1.5m from 47.9 - 49.4m in LE21004.

Earlier trenching at the Michelle-Irving and Simon areas has identified both steep conformable NW-trending veins and a second set of shallow north-dipping veins. Preliminary conclusions from recent drilling suggest that gold distribution along the Irving-Simon trend likely has a strong mineralization control related to the intersection of these steep and shallow vein sets. Future drilling will be designed to anticipate and target these shoots.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC Procedures

Geological and geotechnical logging and core sampling were completed at a facility on the Leland property. Assay intervals were based on visual identification of mineralization, presence and density of quartz veins and lithological boundaries. Terralogic Exploration geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures reported in this news release according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including sampling field duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

Samples were sent for geochemical analysis with ALS Global, Vancouver for the following analyses: 48 element four-acid ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold (Au) 30 g Fire Assay - AA finish (Au-AA23). Samples that returned over 1ppm Au by Au-AA23 were re-analysed using gold (Au) 30g Fire Assay - Gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21).

On receipt of final certificates of analysis, the QA/QC sample results were reviewed to ensure the order of samples were reported correctly, that the blanks ran clean, and that the results for each standard had minimal variance from its certified value. QA/QC for the Leland Drilling Program included certified reference material ("CRM's") and blanks that were inserted into each sample batch in order to verify the analytical from the lab. The CRM's from all holes reported passed within 3 standard deviations and the blanks returned acceptable values. All of the lab internal standards and duplicates were within acceptable values.

Update on Fisher Gold Project

Taiga and joint venture partner SGO Mining Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SSR Mining Inc. ("SSRM") (TSX: SSRM) (NASDAQ: SSRM) have completed approximately one third of Phase 1 exploration drilling on the Fisher Property located 125km east of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The Property is contiguous to the north, south and east with SSRM's Seabee Gold Operation and is owned and operated by the Fisher Joint Venture ("Fisher JV"), comprised of 80% ownership by SSRM and 20% by TGC.

During the winter of 2021, the Fisher JV completed 1157m of HQ diamond drilling in 4 holes focused on defining gold mineralization at the Mac and Mac North zones. Six holes were collared, with two holes abandoned due to excessive deviation near the top of the drillholes. Drilling is planned to resume in late May/early June. The winter program was based out of an all-season exploration camp located within Fisher property boundaries. Analytical results have been received by SGO and are currently being compiled and assessed for QAQC.

Since optioning the Fisher Property in 2016, SSRM has completed extensive systematic exploration including prospecting, soil geochemical sampling, detailed geological mapping, geophysical surveys and completed a total of 35,740m (117,257') of drilling in 91 holes for expenditures totalling over CDN$12,500,000, resulting in over 15,000 individual core samples collected. In addition, SSRM has made cash payments to Taiga and predecessor Eagle Plains Resources of CDN$3,800,000. Taiga holds a 2.5% royalty on the majority of claims comprising the Fisher property, subject to underlying royalties on certain dispositions. The royalty includes a $100,000 annual advance royalty payment.

Charles C. Downie, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a Director of Taiga Gold Corp., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Taiga Gold Corp

Taiga Gold Corp was created through a plan of arrangement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. and owns 6 projects targeting gold located within the Trans Hudson Corridor in the area near the Seabee Gold Operation, owned and operated by SSR Mining. Taiga's flagship "Fisher" property is currently being explored by the Fisher Joint Venture between SSR Mining and Taiga. Taiga's 100%-owned Leland, Chico and SAM properties are currently under option to partners SKRR Exploration, Aben Resources and DJ1 Capital, respectively. Taiga continues to advance its 100%-owned Orchid and Mari Lake projects.

Taiga's objective is to focus on the exploration and development of its gold projects located adjacent to the Seabee Gold Operation and along the Tabbernor Fault structure in eastern Saskatchewan, a highly prospective mining jurisdiction which was recently recognized by the Fraser Institute as one of the best places in the world in terms of Investment Attractiveness. Throughout the exploration and development process, our mission is to help maintain prosperous communities by exploring for and discovering resource opportunities while building lasting relationships through honest and respectful business practices.

