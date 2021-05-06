Certifications Help Accelerate ERP Implementation and Reduce Risk with Access to 45,000 Payments Formats Out of the Box with AI-based Payments Fraud Protection for CFOs and IT Leaders Through Interoperability with SAP Solutions

Kyriba ("the Company"), a global leader of cloud-based finance and IT solutions, today announced its Kyriba Payment Network 20.10 for SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) 6 and Kyriba Payment Network 20.10 for SAP S/4HANA have achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver technology platform and SAP S/4HANA respectively. Kyriba's payments solutions have been proven to integrate with SAP solutions, helping CFOs, treasurers and their IT counterparts who use Kyriba to accelerate their connectivity to SAP technologies, gain access to more than 45,000 payments formats out-of-the-box, reduce risk with AI-based payments fraud protection and optimize costs.

"We are delighted to announce the successful SAP certification of Kyriba's payments solutions for integration with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA," said Boris Lipiainen, CTO at Kyriba. "The ability of CFOs and IT leaders to leverage the business potential of Kyriba and SAP solutions unlocks value across the enterprise and helps to deliver highly secure and scalable finance operations anywhere in the world."

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Kyriba Payments Network 20.10 for SAP ECC 6 and Kyriba Payments Network 20.10 for SAP S/4HANA respectively integrate with SAP NetWeaver and SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready ERP system, with built-in intelligent technologies, that transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model. Technology or infrastructure products that have SAP-certified integration with SAP NetWeaver have proven to interoperate with the technology platform.

Kyriba's payments solutions have been certified for deployment on SAP S/4HANA 1909 via the integration scenario ABAP add-on deployment for SAP S/4HANA. Additionally, these solutions have been certified for deployment on SAP ERP 6.0 EhP8 via the integration scenario ABAP add-on deployment for SAP Enterprise Resource Planning.

As an SAP partner, Kyriba unlocks value for its clients, including:

Acceleration of payments and bank connectivity projects within SAP technologies

Reduction of project risk through AI-based payments fraud solutions

Optimization of ERP implementation time and connectivity costs

For more information, visit Kyriba.

Kyriba is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simple framework under a single, global contract.

About Kyriba

Kyriba empowers CFOs, Treasurers, and their IT counterparts to transform how they optimize financial technology solutions, de-risk ERP cloud migration, and activate liquidity as a dynamic, real-time vehicle for growth and value creation. With 2,000 clients worldwide, including 25 percent of Fortune 500 and Eurostoxx 50 companies, Kyriba's pioneering Connectivity as a Service platform integrates internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with vital external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers. Kyriba is a secure, scalable SaaS platform that leverages artificial intelligence, automates payments workflows, and enables thousands of multinational corporations and banks to maximize growth opportunities, protect against loss from fraud and financial risk, and reduce operational costs. Kyriba is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Dubai, Frankfurt, London, Minsk, Paris, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Warsaw and other major locations. For more information, visit www.kyriba.com.

