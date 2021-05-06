Company Marks Decade and a Half of Market Leadership, Innovation in Operational Resilience, and Promises Kept

Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services, today announced it celebrates 15 years of delivering market-leading expertise and customer service excellence. Fusion's holistic approach to operational resilience has enabled the company to continuously record extraordinary growth and deliver on its original promise to help its customers weather any disruption.

Founded in 2006, Fusion first reimagined resilience by enabling organizations to gather, organize, analyze, visualize, and leverage data to manage and prepare for any disruption. Lead by a team of founders including David Nolan, John Jackson, Bob Sibik, and Victor Fricas, Fusion established the industry's first and only comprehensive approach to resilience that eliminates the traditional information silos perpetuated by outdated legacy solutions. Today, Fusion continues to lead the market and help global companies drive digital transformation of operational resilience and related disciplines.

"Since its founding, Fusion's vision has been to help organizations deliver on their brand promises and operate through good times and adversity, by approaching operational resilience through a data-centric lens," said David Nolan, Founder of Fusion. "For 15 years we have delivered a North Star of resilience to our clients and continuously innovated our offering to meet their unique and changing needs. We are so proud of our team of experts and the technology-enabled approach that have made Fusion industry leaders in operational resilience, and incredibly grateful to our global customers who have turned to Fusion to extend the boundaries of what was previously thought possible."

The milestone follows a period of significant momentum for the company, as it continues to evolve its offering and reinforce its market leadership in operational resilience. Fusion recently onboarded two of the top 10 global banks and another top 25 financial institution and announced several executive appointments including CEO Michael Campbell, CMO Terese Fernandez, COO Judith Tigner, and CPO Brian Molk. The company also continues to record industry recognition for its innovative technology and customer service excellence, including being named a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant report for Business Continuity Program Management Solutions four years in a row, Continuity Resilience Innovation by the Business Continuity Institute Americas in 2020, Best Risk Management Winner in the SC Europe Awards 2020, and Product/Service Provider of the Year by Disaster Recovery Institute in 2020.

Some key Fusion milestones include:

2006 Fusion Risk Management is incorporated by industry leaders in resilience, risk management and business continuity

2010 Launched the Fusion Framework System

2014 Investment from Level Equity Investment; added Visual Relationship Browser

2017 Investment from Catalyst Investment; first Solutions conference; added enterprise community

2018 Next generation UI powered by the Salesforce Lightning Platform; opened UK office

2019 Became a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company to propel growth; expanded risk management solution

2020 Created Resilience Toolkit and expanded operational resilience for financial and banking institutions

"Now more than ever, organizations face innumerable obstacles and risk factors they must manage to successfully operate in today's dynamic global landscape. These challenges present an exciting opportunity for us to help our clients future-proof their brand reputations and improve their resilience postures," said Michael Campbell, CEO of Fusion. "Fusion's mission has always been to create a more resilient world, and the past year of global disruption has shown not only the necessity of operational resilience, but the critical business value. We are incredibly proud of the global customer community and unmatched reputation for partnership we have built over the past 15 years, and excited to continue fostering a cross-industry culture of resilience to safeguard individuals, companies and broader economies."

Fusion's renowned culture is core to its longevity. The company has a longstanding reputation for purpose-driven excellence built on its core values of trust, passion, collaboration, customer centricity and growth. Fusion's shared mission and talented staff have garnered significant industry recognition, including multiple honors of Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune and Best Place to Work by Built in Chicago.

