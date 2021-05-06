Three-target, multi-year collaboration includes the development of bispecific antibodies to treat sight-threatening complication of type 1 and 2 diabetes

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) and Angios GmbH (Angios) announced today that they have entered into a multi-year, multi-target collaboration to facilitate the discovery of monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for vascular diseases of the eye. AbCellera will use its full stack, AI-powered antibody discovery platform to generate panels of antibodies for up to three Angios-selected targets to address diabetic retinopathy.

"Through this collaboration, Angios can focus on advancing their unique scientific insights for treating blindness in diabetes, rather than on establishing and scaling internal antibody discovery capabilities," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., CEO and President of AbCellera. "We are excited to work closely with Angios to start their programs without delay, including identifying bispecific antibodies against diabetic retinopathy, and moving them forward at maximum speed."

Diabetic retinopathy, which is a complication of type 1 and 2 diabetes, is caused by chronic hyperglycemia and is the leading cause of preventable visual impairment and blindness in working-age adults. Patients with diabetes who have an increased risk of developing retinopathy include those with comorbid hypertension and dyslipidemia.1,2

As a young biotech, we have to use our resources efficiently to maximize the development of novel therapeutics for growing numbers of patients affected by this life-altering disease," said Gregor Wick, Ph.D., CEO of Angios. "Our partnership with AbCellera will greatly improve our ability to realize our ambitious goals to accelerate therapeutic development so patients can get meaningful new therapies as soon as possible."

"There are 400 million patients with diabetes, and the numbers are rapidly growing," said Josef Penninger, Ph.D., Chairman of Angios. "Changes in blood vessels are the major cause for diabetic symptoms such as kidney failure, heart attacks, non-healing wounds, and also blindness. There is an enormous unmet medical need to develop novel therapies for these patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, Angios will have the rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic products resulting from the collaboration. AbCellera will receive equity and research fees and is eligible for milestone payments and royalties based on the development and commercialization of antibodies generated by AbCellera under this collaboration.

AbCellera is a technology company that searches, decodes, and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera partners with drug developers of all sizes, from large pharmaceutical to small biotechnology companies, empowering them to move quickly, reduce cost, and tackle the toughest problems in drug development. For more information, visit www.abcellera.com.

Angios GmbH (Angios) is a biotechnology company specializing in developing therapeutics for vascular diseases with a vision of improving standard of care for diabetic retinopathy. Founded in 2021 and based in Innsbruck, Austria, Angios strives to develop new treatments for challenging vascular diseases by pursuing pre-identified targets for diabetic retinopathy and by leveraging the vascular organoid model developed in the laboratories of our founders.

For more information, visit www.angios-bio.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

