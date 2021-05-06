Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 15:10
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 5 May 2021:

- 88,506,988 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 22,562,275 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 23,770,805 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 15,453,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,069,095 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,272,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,607,679 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,250,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 5 May 2021 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue
(excluding treasury)		NAV appliedVoting Rights
UK Equity Shares88,506,988183.64p162,534,232
Global Equity Income Shares23,770,805233.56p55,519,092
Balanced Risk Allocation Shares4,069,095167.87p6,830,789
Managed Liquidity Shares1,607,679105.82p1,701,245
Total226,585,358

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
6 May 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.