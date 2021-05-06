Invesco Select Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Invesco Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Voting Rights and Share Capital

The following shares were in issue at close of business on 5 May 2021:

- 88,506,988 UK Equity Shares of 1p each plus 22,562,275 UK Equity Shares held in Treasury;

- 23,770,805 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each plus 15,453,159 Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury;

- 4,069,095 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each plus 6,272,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury; and

- 1,607,679 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each plus 9,250,678 Managed Liquidity shares held in Treasury.

The number of votes per share of each class vary with the net asset value (NAV) of the respective underlying portfolio and is determined in accordance with the following formula:

V = A / B

Where

V is the number of votes for each share of a particular class;

A is the portfolio NAV for the relevant share class; and

B is the number of shares of the relevant class in issue (excluding Treasury shares).

The value of A / B (the net asset value per share) for each class is calculated and announced (expressed in pence) daily.

Applying the NAV per share as at 5 May 2021 for each share class the resultant voting rights are as follows:

Shares in issue

(excluding treasury) NAV applied Voting Rights UK Equity Shares 88,506,988 183.64p 162,534,232 Global Equity Income Shares 23,770,805 233.56p 55,519,092 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,069,095 167.87p 6,830,789 Managed Liquidity Shares 1,607,679 105.82p 1,701,245 Total 226,585,358

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

6 May 2021