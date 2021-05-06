Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
WKN: A1EWWW ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0 Ticker-Symbol: ADS 
Xetra
06.05.21
16:31 Uhr
256,05 Euro
-3,55
-1,37 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ADIDAS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADIDAS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
256,15256,2016:47
256,20256,2516:47
PR Newswire
06.05.2021 | 15:10
Timex Group And adidas Announce Global Licensing Agreement

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex Group, a world leader in watchmaking, and adidas, a global leader in the sporting goods industry, have entered into a global licensing agreement for watches. Timex Group will design, manufacture and distribute watches worldwide under the adidas Originals brand. The first collection will hit the market beginning of 2022.

adidas logo

"We could not be more excited to welcome adidas into our portfolio of brands," says Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President & CEO of Timex Group. "There are few truly iconic brands, and adidas, with its rich history and authentic style, is at the very top of the list. We see a strong and increasing interest in watches among young Millennials and GenZ, and we look forward to introducing our adidas Originals watch collection to this next generation of consumers."

The new range launching in Spring 2022 will blend Timex Group's watchmaking and design expertise and adidas Originals' street culture inspiration and attention to sustainability. It will be sold across adidas owned stores, affiliates and e-commerce, and through Timex Group's global distribution network.

About Timex Group
Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, Nautica, Guess, Gc, Ted Baker, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Versus, Missoni, Furla and adidas.

Join Timex on social media: @timex
For more information, please visit http://timexgroup.com

About adidas
adidas is a global leader in the sporting goods industry. Headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany, the company employs more than 62,000 people across the globe and generated sales of € 19.8 billion in 2020.

Contact Timex Group
Michala Oestereich?
Michala.Oestereich@zenogroup.com | TimexPR@zenogroup.com?

Timex Group Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503488/Badge_of_Sport_Remastered_BWp.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503489/Timex_Group_Black_OnWhite_RGB__1.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
