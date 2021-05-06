Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Segments Catapult the Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market

Superabsorbent polymer suppliers should focus on premiumization and product differentiation for growth opportunities, says Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Evolving Demographic Trends Powering the Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market, finds that the surge in demand for disposable absorbent hygiene products-especially diapers and feminine hygiene and adult incontinence products-is boosting the superabsorbent polymer market globally. The total market-which is segmented based on applications, chemistry, and region-is estimated to reach $10.58 billion by 2027 from $7.56 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate of 3.9%. However, retail outlet closures, disruption in supply chains due to the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in the birth rate in key geographies are likely to impact short-term market growth.

"The robust increase in the penetration of absorbent hygiene products in developing regions-Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA)-will contribute to the growth in consumption of superabsorbent polymers," said Gautam Rashingkar, Chemicals, Materials & Foods Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Further, as the global population growth will remain flat throughout the forecast period, increasing preference for pant-type disposable diapers is likely to keep the market buoyant, especially in developed regions."

Rashingkar added: "Sustainability is anticipated to play a crucial role across applications, especially in developed geographies including the US, Japan and Europe, as tightening regulations and ever-rising consumer awareness drive the rapid adoption of sustainable solutions in the superabsorbent polymer space. As a result, the market is expected to witness collaborative engagements across the value chain, including sustainable raw material suppliers and superabsorbent polymer producers through absorbent hygiene product manufacturers."

Companies' need to strengthen their presence and capabilities in developing regions and incumbents' collaboration with renewable raw material suppliers to develop sustainable superabsorbent polymers present lucrative growth prospects. Players should look into:

Sustainability : Incumbents across the value chain need to focus on strengthening recycling technologies that ensure the reclamation of superabsorbent polymers from diaper waste.

: Incumbents across the value chain need to focus on strengthening recycling technologies that ensure the reclamation of superabsorbent polymers from diaper waste. Premiumization : Superabsorbent polymer manufacturers' increasing focus on deriving value through product premiumization and offering products with superior performance will help them achieve incremental growth.

: Superabsorbent polymer manufacturers' increasing focus on deriving value through product premiumization and offering products with superior performance will help them achieve incremental growth. Remaining competitive: With ever-rising competition and excess supply of otherwise-commoditized superabsorbent polymer product offerings, the incumbent superabsorbent polymer producers can register gains by improving productivity, reducing fixed costs, eliminating process bottlenecks, and upgrading equipment and machinery.

