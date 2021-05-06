Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2021 | 15:17
Klaipedos Nafta: DIVIDEND PAYMENT EX-DATE

AB "Klaipedos nafta" (KNF1L, LT0000111650) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on 14-05-2021 at the end of the 10th working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 13-05-2021. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2020.

AB "Klaipedos nafta" will pay dividend 0,0198 euros per share on (starting from) 24-05-2021.

Head of Economics unit Indre Kisieliene, +370 686 16276


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
