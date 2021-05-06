6 May 2021

PJSC Acron Board of Directors Issues Dividend Recommendations

As part of preparations for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 28 May 2021 as absentee voting, Acron Board of Directors met on 5 May 2021 and considered the following agenda items:

On reviewing Acron's 2020 annual financial statements (accounts) On recommendations for Acron's 2020 profit and loss distribution (including paying (declaring) dividends for 2020) On reviewing the auditor's reports on Acron's 2020 statements audit On approving the terms and conditions for an agreement with Acron's Registrar (Joint Stock Company Independent Registrar Company R.O.S.T.) for arranging, convening and holding a general meeting of securities holders, in particular acting as a counting commission On determining the Board of Directors' position on agenda items for Acron's Annual General Meeting and grounds for passing relevant resolutions On considering the draft Regulation on Acron Managing Board as amended.

In respect of profit and loss distribution and dividend payment, the Board of Directors recommended that the annual general meeting:

Distribute Acron's 2020 net profit as follows: RUB 1,216,020,000 shall be allocated to pay dividends on Acron outstanding ordinary shares

RUB 4,469,524,499 shall remain undistributed Pay (declare) dividends on Acron outstanding ordinary shares for 2020 in cash at the rate of thirty roubles (RUB 30) per share. The Board of Directors also recommended setting a record date for persons entitled to dividends for 8 June 2021.

All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting, including Board of Directors recommendations on dividend amount, will be made available on the corporate website, the Shareholder's Personal Account on the Registrar website at https://lk.rrost.ru, and submitted to the central depositary not later than on 7 May 2021. It will also be available at the Company's offices.

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic seaport terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP) holds mining leases and an exploration permit for ten parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty S.A., one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2020, the Group sold 7.8 million tonnes of main products to 74 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2020, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 119,864 million (USD 1,661 million), with EBITDA of RUB 35,311 million (USD 489 million). Acron's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.