Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 Ticker-Symbol: 3GH 
Frankfurt
06.05.21
14:45 Uhr
38,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,13 %
Kaufman & Broad SA: Results of the 2021 AGM votes and Mandate renewal

Kaufman & Broad SA 
Kaufman & Broad SA: Results of the 2021 AGM votes and Mandate renewal 
06-May-2021 / 14:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 Press release 
 
 
ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY 
SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING 
 
PARIS May 6th, 2021 - During the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held today 
under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, the shareholders approved all the proposed resolutions (except for the 
27th resolution) and in particular, the ninth resolution relating to the renewal of functions of Mr. Nordine Hachemi as 
Director of the Company for a new term of three years 
 
 
Following the meeting, the Board of Directors renewed the functions of Mr. Nordine Hachemi as President of the Board of 
Directors exercising the general management of the Company for the duration of his mandate as Director. 
 
The registration of the general meeting is available on the website of the company through the following link: https:/ 
/www.youtube.com/embed/DhMP6aOQntQ 
 
 
 
This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
 
 
Contacts 
            Press Relations 
Chief Financial Officer DGM Conseil 
Bruno Coche       Thomas Roborel de Climens - +33 (0)6 14 50 15 84 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73  thomasdeclimens@dgm-conseil.fr 
Infos-invest@ketb.com 
            Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
            +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 21-0239 on March 31, 2021. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 4 of the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Results of the 2021 AGM votes and Mandate renewal

1193513 06-May-2021 CET/CEST 

Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193513&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
