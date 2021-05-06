Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), the world's most innovative cannabis extractor, is pleased to announce the following updates around its CBD business:





Having multiple revenue streams ensures the long-term viability for Nextleaf

Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TaJN41vVkqk

Nextleaf Boosts CBD Supply with Validated Hemp Partner

Nextleaf, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs" or "Labs"), is pleased to announce that it has validated and entered an initial supply agreement with a B.C.-based hemp supplier (the "Supplier") for CBD rich biomass.

The Supplier will provide a high-quality economical source of hemp biomass which Nextleaf Labs will process into refined and distilled CBD oils using Nextleaf's patented extraction and purification platform. The bulk distilled CBD oils will be supplied to both the wholesale market and directly to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers across Canada by Labs. The net proceeds of such sales are expected to be shared by Nextleaf Labs and the Client to maintain a working capital efficient supply.

The CBD supply will be used for three primary purposes:

Support the launch of partner brands directly to provincially-authorized distributors.

Support ongoing and future CBD bulk sales to B2B partners.

Support internal CBD-based product development and commercialization.

"We are very pleased to work with a reputable, B.C.-based partner who has a nationwide network of validated CBD rich hemp farms to meet our increasing demand," stated Nextleaf CFO, Charles Ackerman. "It's been a top priority for us to partner with a hemp supplier under a cost-effective model to supply OILS with CBD rich hemp at the appropriate scale to leverage what we believe to be the most efficient cannabis and hemp oil refinery in Canada," said Ackerman. "The receipt of our sales licence has unlocked new revenue segments and this agreement will offer Nextleaf the opportunity to prove the disruptive nature of our technology."

Nextleaf Provides Ingredients and Manufacturing for Atlantic Canada Partner

The Company continues to support the advancement of one of its partners who is considered an early pioneer in cannabis production in Atlantic Canada (the "Partner"), for high-purity CBD-based products, leveraging a proprietary formulation.

Upon completion of the final product validation, Nextleaf will provide ongoing bulk CBD supply and manufacturing services to support the launch of their CBD products to provincially-authorized distributors and retailers targeted for later this year.

CBD Commercialization with Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS

Nextleaf is pleased to announce that it has completed successful scale-up trials for a variety of market validated liquid-based product formats manufactured with the Company's proprietary CBD Rapid Emulsion Technology by OILS ("Rapid CBD").

The commercial launch of the Company's Rapid CBD comes at a time where OILS is starting to see further demand for its novel cannabinoid delivery technology in the beverage and edibles segments of Cannabis 2.0 products.

Additionally, Nextleaf is working towards finalizing the development of a new powdered version of its proprietary CBD Rapid Emulsion Technology and expects commercialization of the ingredient in several additional product types to commence this year.

About Nextleaf®

Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf's proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 US patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company's proprietary RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.

Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.nextleafsolutions.com

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements.

