Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Duearity AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (203/21)

Listing of Duearity AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Duearity AB (publ), company registration number 559258-7637, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 11, 2021. Shares Short name: DEAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 13 486 204 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015949482 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 223115 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559258-7637 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08-684 211 10.