Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Safello Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (202/21)

Listing of Safello Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market On request of Safello Group AB (publ), company registration number 556892-3550, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from May 12, 2021. Shares Short name: SFL ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 20 449 600 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015346895 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 221678 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556892-3550 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Corpura Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Corpura Fondkommission AB on +46722523451.