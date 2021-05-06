Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News bei Aktienchance: Alzheimer-Medikation!? Eine neue große Antwort?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAU7 ISIN: US2681574016 Ticker-Symbol: DYXA 
Stuttgart
06.05.21
16:08 Uhr
0,865 Euro
-0,020
-2,26 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DYNATRONICS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.05.2021 | 15:44
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dynatronics Corporation Announces Participation in Investor Conferences

Investor Summit: May 17-18, 2021

Canaccord Genuity 2021 Musculoskeletal Conference: May 20, 2021

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2021 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that management will participate in two investor conferences in May 2021, to provide an update on the company's business and recently announced product portfolio optimization plan.

John Krier, President and CEO of Dynatronics Corporation, and other members of the company's leadership team will participate in the Investor Summit being held virtually on May 17-18, 2021 and will also participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference on May 20, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings and will present in a group format at each of these conferences. Investors interested in scheduling one-on-one meetings are encouraged to register online, or may contact Skyler Black of Dynatronics Corporation or Peter Seltzberg of Darrow Associates.

The group presentation for the Investor Summit is scheduled for 2:45 PM ET on May 18, 2021 and the group presentation for the Canaccord Genuity 2021 Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET on May 20, 2021. A live webcast of the group presentation at Investor Summit can be accessed on the company's Investor webpage under the Events & Presentations tab at https://irdirect.net/DYNT/events_and_presentations/1982. This webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics Corporation is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company's products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Investor Contacts:

Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Skyler Black
(801) 676-7201
ir@dynatronics.com

Darrow Associates
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com.

Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/644921/Dynatronics-Corporation-Announces-Participation-in-Investor-Conferences

DYNATRONICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.