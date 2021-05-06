Egress has held carbon positive status for the last year, with 50,000 trees planted to date

Egress has today announced that it has planted 6,650 trees as part of a month-long promotion to celebrate Earth Day 2021. The leading provider of human layer security, Egress has been a carbon positive business for 15 months to date, planting over 50,000 trees in partnership with global environmental organization Ecologi. In April, Egress committed to planting a further 10 trees per online product order placed. As part of Egress' ongoing environmental commitments, it also supports local initiatives where its offices are based.

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments: "We all need to do our part to reduce our carbon footprints and help the planet, including organizations in the technology industry. I am proud that Egress is a climate positive business that's also aiding the global effort towards reforestation. As we continue to grow our business, we will also take steps to ensure an unwavering commitment to the environment."

Learn more about Egress' Ecologi Forest here.

About Egress

Our mission is to eliminate the greatest risk to every business the insider threat. To achieve this Egress has built the world's only Human Layer Security platform that empowers your people to remain secure while being highly productive.

Using patented contextual machine learning, Egress is trusted by the world's biggest brands to prevent human error and protect against malicious or reckless behavior on email without any administrative overhead. Funded by FTV Capital and Albion VC, Egress is headquartered in London with offices in Toronto and Boston.

