bet-at-home's (BAH) Q121 results are strong in the context of management guidance for FY21. Trading in the early part of FY21 is likely to be as bad as it gets for BAH. The initial (negative) effects of regulatory changes in Germany will be followed by a more favourable sporting calendar and management's belief that increased legal certainty from Q321 will help the company to better plan and develop its business. Management is optimistic that regulated companies should be able to take share from the black market, which it believes may be more than 30% of the total market. We upgrade our FY21 EBITDA forecast by 11%, taking it above management's reiterated guidance. Our DCF-based valuation increases to €51 per share.

