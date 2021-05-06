DJ Genel Energy PLC: Result of AGM

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Result of AGM 06-May-2021 / 14:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 May 2021 Genel Energy plc Results of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 6 May 2021, and the results of the votes by shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the meeting was 277,670,478 and each share attracted one vote. Resolutions 7 and 13 to re-elect Esa Ikaheimonen and Martin Gudgeon respectively were withdrawn prior to the meeting. The results were as follows: Resolutions For % Against % Withheld Total lodged 1. To receive the audited financial statements of the 211,282,506 99.99% 17,258 0.01% 15,443 211,315,207 Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 2. To declare a final distribution of 10 US cents per ordinary share for the financial year ending 31 211,315,207 100% 0 0% 0 211,315,207 December 2020 3. To approve the Remuneration Policy for Directors 111,404,413 57.94% 80,873,006 42.06% 19,037,788 211,315,207 4. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the 129,041,748 61.07% 82,247,207 38.93% 26,252 211,315,207 year ended 31 December 2020 5. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-Executive 211,015,688 99.87% 283,629 0.13% 15,890 211,315,207 Director 6. To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an Executive Director 130,500,300 61.76% 80,799,017 38.24% 15,890 211,315,207 8. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non-Executive 189,955,677 99.93% 131,138 0.07% 21,228,392 211,315,207 Director 9. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive 189,962,201 89.91% 21,325,580 10.09% 27,426 211,315,207 Director 10. To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as a Non-Executive Director 211,247,269 99.98% 40,512 0.02% 27,426 211,315,207 11. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director 211,246,262 99.98% 41,519 0.02% 27,426 211,315,207 12. To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal as a Non-Executive Director 190,042,339 89.94% 21,255,978 10.06% 16,890 211,315,207 14. To re-elect Mrs Nazli K Williams as a Non-Executive 171,043,215 80.95% 40,255,102 19.05% 16,890 211,315,207 Director. 15. To appoint BDO as the Company's auditor 211,263,358 99.98% 50,849 0.02% 1,000 211,315,207 16. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditor's fees 211,308,445 100% 6,762 0% 0 211,315,207 17. To give the Company limited authority to make political 189,659,709 90.27% 20,449,082 9.73% 4,000 210,112,791 donations and expenditure 18. To approve the Genel Energy plc 2021 Performance Share 111,373,656 57.92% 80,919,799 42.08% 19,021,752 211,315,207 Plan (the "PSP") 19. To approve the Genel Energy plc 2021 Deferred Bonus 111,411,713 57.94% 80,888,075 42.06% 19,015,419 211,315,207 Plan (the "DBP") 20. To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary 211,282,961 99.99% 20,710 0.01% 11,536 211,315,207 Shares 21. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other 211,196,179 99.94% 118,578 0.06% 450 211,315,207 than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days' notice

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 10¢ per share in relation to the 2018 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below: - Ex-dividend date: 13 May 2021 - Record Date: 14 May 2021 - Payment Date: 14 June 2021

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 3, 4, 6, 18, and 19 were passed with the requisite majority, c.40% of votes were cast against them. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders. The Board continues to support Bill Higgs as he successfully delivers the Company strategy and creates value for all shareholders.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 20 and 21) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: RAG TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 103551 EQS News ID: 1193556 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193556&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)