Planful Brings Modern, Cloud-Based FP&A Capabilities to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central

Planful Is One of the First Complete Planning and Consolidations Cloud Platform for FP&A to Integrate With Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central ERP and CRM Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning, analysis (FP&A), and consolidations cloud software, today announced it will deliver its industry-leading FP&A platform as an integrated solution for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central customers. The integration gives users cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and FP&A solutions as a fully integrated and complete business application.

Planful is now one of the first complete planning and consolidations cloud platforms for finance and accounting professionals that is integrated with Microsoft and available as part of the Dynamics 365 and Business Central product lines. Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central help businesses confidently move to the cloud with the operational speed, performance, and insights needed to make their vision a reality.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central provide ERP and CRM solutions allowing users to confidently move to the cloud and improve operational speed, performance, and insights. The Planful integration adds a range of innovative FP&A capabilities and advantages, including end-to-end financial and operational planning, financial consolidations, and visual analytics that help finance leaders drive faster business-wide planning and decision-making cycles.

"Agility is the key to success in today's demanding business environment, and that means companies must be able to make faster, better, and more collaborative decisions," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer at Planful. "We're delighted to partner with Microsoft to deliver Planful's FP&A capabilities to Dynamics 365 and Business Central customers. We look forward to working with Microsoft to provide a suite of modern solutions that drive growth and success for our joint customers."

Planful offers rapid, flexible implementation options to help businesses get fast returns and meet critical use cases in just weeks. The platform's syntax support for Microsoft Excel enables users to quickly adapt established charts and processes, and Planful's robust data processing capabilities ensure a stable, seamless user experience.

"Companies such as Planful add customer value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Business Central," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group at Microsoft Corp. "The opportunities shared by Microsoft and its partners have never been stronger than they are today, and we're pleased that Planful can deliver its fast and powerful FP&A solution to help Microsoft customers achieve their business goals."

