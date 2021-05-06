Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.05.2021
MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 6

Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP

6 May 2021

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 4 May 2021 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall in excess of 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

ResolutionVotes
For		%Votes
Against		%Votes
Total		% of ISC VotedVotes Withheld **
1. To receive the report and accounts372,665,70899.9935,4400.01372,701,14876.76%907,217
2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)367,497,63498.425,906,7921.58373,404,42676.90%203,939
3. To declare a final dividend372,536,52499.77875,6400.23373,412,16476.90%196,201
4. To elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director325,195,30387.0948,204,97912.91373,400,28276.90%196,217
5. To elect Sue Clark as a director371,911,45699.601,488,9030.40373,400,35976.90%206,130
6. To elect Mike Powell as a director373,213,13799.95189,3450.05373,402,48276.90%204,017
7. To elect Dame Angela Strank as a director372,102,12199.651,298,1940.35373,400,31576.90%206,184
8. To re-elect Tanya Fratto as a director371,814,05199.581,586,3080.42373,400,35976.90%206,140
9. To re-elect Enoch Godongwana as a director371,750,87399.561,648,5630.44373,399,43676.90%207,063
10. To re-elect Andrew King as a director373,375,67399.9929,1060.01373,404,77976.90%201,720
11. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director372,458,53699.75944,0230.25373,402,55976.90%203,940
12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director370,063,58599.113,338,9180.89373,402,50376.90%203,996
13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director373,111,26999.92291,8320.08373,403,10176.90%203,398
14. To appoint the auditors372,355,28199.721,049,8660.28373,405,14776.90%203,218
15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration373,265,10099.96143,2190.04373,408,31976.90%200,046
16. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities369,664,85399.003,745,5411.00373,410,39476.90%197,971
17. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*339,077,72190.8134,317,7419.19373,395,46276.90%212,903
18. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*		365,326,83198.485,643,6471.52370,970,47876.40%2,637,887
19. To authorise the adoption of new Mondi plc Articles of Association*373,307,349100.0016,3810.00373,323,73076.89%284,635
20. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*		341,758,92891.8630,272,5608.14372,031,48876.62%1,576,877

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire
Company Secretary
Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

Sponsor in South Africa: UBS South Africa Proprietary Limited.

