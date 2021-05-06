MONDI PLC - Result of AGM

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

6 May 2021

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 4 May 2021 (the voting record date) was 485,553,780 ordinary shares of €0.20 each. Overall in excess of 76% of shares were voted. The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes

For % Votes

Against % Votes

Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 372,665,708 99.99 35,440 0.01 372,701,148 76.76% 907,217 2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 367,497,634 98.42 5,906,792 1.58 373,404,426 76.90% 203,939 3. To declare a final dividend 372,536,524 99.77 875,640 0.23 373,412,164 76.90% 196,201 4. To elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director 325,195,303 87.09 48,204,979 12.91 373,400,282 76.90% 196,217 5. To elect Sue Clark as a director 371,911,456 99.60 1,488,903 0.40 373,400,359 76.90% 206,130 6. To elect Mike Powell as a director 373,213,137 99.95 189,345 0.05 373,402,482 76.90% 204,017 7. To elect Dame Angela Strank as a director 372,102,121 99.65 1,298,194 0.35 373,400,315 76.90% 206,184 8. To re-elect Tanya Fratto as a director 371,814,051 99.58 1,586,308 0.42 373,400,359 76.90% 206,140 9. To re-elect Enoch Godongwana as a director 371,750,873 99.56 1,648,563 0.44 373,399,436 76.90% 207,063 10. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 373,375,673 99.99 29,106 0.01 373,404,779 76.90% 201,720 11. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director 372,458,536 99.75 944,023 0.25 373,402,559 76.90% 203,940 12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director 370,063,585 99.11 3,338,918 0.89 373,402,503 76.90% 203,996 13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 373,111,269 99.92 291,832 0.08 373,403,101 76.90% 203,398 14. To appoint the auditors 372,355,281 99.72 1,049,866 0.28 373,405,147 76.90% 203,218 15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 373,265,100 99.96 143,219 0.04 373,408,319 76.90% 200,046 16. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 369,664,853 99.00 3,745,541 1.00 373,410,394 76.90% 197,971 17. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 339,077,721 90.81 34,317,741 9.19 373,395,462 76.90% 212,903 18. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares* 365,326,831 98.48 5,643,647 1.52 370,970,478 76.40% 2,637,887 19. To authorise the adoption of new Mondi plc Articles of Association* 373,307,349 100.00 16,381 0.00 373,323,730 76.89% 284,635 20. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice* 341,758,928 91.86 30,272,560 8.14 372,031,488 76.62% 1,576,877

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative packaging and paper solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and plastic films, to developing and manufacturing effective industrial and consumer packaging solutions. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy and intrinsic in the way we do business. We lead the industry with our customer-centric approach, EcoSolutions, where we ask the right questions to find the most sustainable solution. In 2020, Mondi had revenues of €6.66 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.35 billion.

Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP). Mondi is a FTSE 100 constituent, and has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series since 2008 and the FTSE/JSE Responsible Investment Index Series since 2007.

